SOCIETY

Chester County woman celebrates 105th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester County woman celebrates 105th birthday. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 18, 2017. (WPVI)

HONEY BROOK, Pa. (WPVI) --
There was a big birthday bash for a Chester County woman who's about to mark a major life milestone.

Carmela "Millie" Pinto waved to her family and friends as they sang happy birthday.

Millie turns 105-years-old on Sunday.

Some of Millie's 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren attended a party in Honey Brook Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia native once built radios for RCA.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsbirthday
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Trooper's quick thinking saves woman's life along GSP
Summer Youth Employment Program internships
More Society
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
3 men plead guilty to NJ prescription health care fraud
Show More
Trooper's quick thinking saves woman's life along GSP
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
3 men plead guilty to NJ prescription health care fraud
More Video