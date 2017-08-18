Chester County woman celebrates 105th birthday

There was a big birthday bash for a Chester County woman who's about to mark a major life milestone.Carmela "Millie" Pinto waved to her family and friends as they sang happy birthday.Millie turns 105-years-old on Sunday.Some of Millie's 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren attended a party in Honey Brook Friday afternoon.The Philadelphia native once built radios for RCA.----------