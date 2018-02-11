SOCIETY

Choir entertains hotel with rendition of the national anthem

LOUISVILLE, KY (WPVI) --
A choir in Kentucky gave an entire hotel some free entertainment this week.

The group gathered in the lobby and on the balconies of the Hyatt Regency in Louisville to perform a beautiful rendition of the national anthem.

Video posted to Facebook by Garrett Mager late Wednesday night shows the beautiful performance. The video has received over 2-million views since its posting.

The performance is a yearly tradition of the Kentucky Music Educators Association's Choirs.

