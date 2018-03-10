SOCIETY

Christina Grimmie foundation launch to take place in Voorhees

Christina Grimmie foundation launch to take place in Voorhees. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --
A special event is planned in Camden County, New Jersey in honor of Christina Grimmie.

Grimmie, a 22-year-old New Jersey native and fan favorite from The Voice, was shot and killed while signing autographs after a concert in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

The Christina Grimmie Foundation was created last year to support families impacted by the tragedy of gun violence or those affected by the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Today the East Coast launch of the foundation will take place in Voorhees.

------
