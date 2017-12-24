Christmas messages from 6abc Action News family

Here are some holiday messages from our anchors and reporters - and their families!
And to all a goodnight #ChristmasEve #holidays #presents #santa pic.twitter.com/2ywd3h70hq— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 25, 2017
Ready for #Santa #milk #cookies #carrots for the reindeer. pic.twitter.com/f4dDWpTy7C— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 25, 2017
From my family to yours, wishing all of our @6abc viewers a very #MerryChristmas filled with peace, laughter, and love. Thank you for all the support, always. 🎅🏻❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/RsCah5yint— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 25, 2017
From my sons, to your family — Merrry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/2kD4eIqSBm— Brian Taff (@briantaff6abc) December 25, 2017
A heartfelt Merry Christmas from our family to yours. We wish you peace, good health and good cheer, spirited conversation, lots of laughter, and a life lived with meaning and purpose. Happy Holidays! 🎄☃️🎅 pic.twitter.com/woXeT1SIU7— nydiahan6abc (@nydia_han) December 24, 2017
#SantaBaby #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/IQ9bDyRFUg— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) December 25, 2017
Cutest darn sheep I've ever seen. #prouduncle #christmaspageant pic.twitter.com/WUsCfhVgwp— Jeff Chirico (@JeffChirico) December 25, 2017
Merry #Christmas Eve from our family to yours. Show love, share love! Life is a gift. Treat each morning as if it was Christmas Day. Thank you for all the love, support, and kind words shared in 2017. #family #blessed #love pic.twitter.com/KYzApvzl50— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 24, 2017
