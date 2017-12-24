Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter

A Houston community came together to give a 9-year-old girl a birthday party and an early Christmas she'll never forget.Betzabe Gomez touched the hearts of thousands after her letter to Santa went viral.In it, the little girl didn't ask for gifts for her birthday or Christmas, instead she asked him to help fix her family's hurricane-damaged roof and heal her sick father.This weekend, a long line of strangers showed up to shower the kind child with presents and words of encouragement. It was a surprise party that brought her to tears."This was the best birthday. My birthday wish is for everything to be as perfect as I want it," Gomez said.In addition to the presents, a community organization has offered to repair the Gomez's house for free.------