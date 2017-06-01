SOCIETY

New Castle 5th grader holds his own press conference

A New Castle 5th grader held his very own press conference on June 1, 2017. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
A New Castle County fifth grader got a head-start today on his possible future career.

Jalil Fell is the "public relations officer" for student council at Eisenberg Elementary School.

On Thursday, he held his first press conference to brief the media on the school's field day preparations and his plans for the summer.

After the mock press conference, Jalil got an up close look at how the Action News van works.
