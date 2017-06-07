Here's a question: Can credit scores be the key to true love? A local entrepreneur sure thinks so.Delaware entrepreneur Niem Green and he created a a dating site that matches people based on credit scores.The tagline? Good Credit is Sexy.Green says the three digit number can tell wonders about personality and compatibility. His matchmaking service is called Credit Score Dating.He says when you get down to real life issues, how people handle their finances says a lot.Green also adds that users enter their credit score themselves, so no one is tracking you.----------