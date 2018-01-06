SOCIETY

Delaware officer asks for letters for 9-year-old boy battling cancer

A law enforcement officer in Delaware is asking for the public's help in making a very special little boy smile.

Corporal Bill Wentz took to Facebook on Thursday to post a picture of him and his 9-year-old friend, Danny.

According to the post, Danny has begun his second battle with cancer after being in remission for several years.

Now, Cpl. Wentz is asking for people to send Danny letters in order to lift his spirits during his fight with the horrible disease.

Wentz says the letters can be from anyone, and that he will personally deliver them to Danny.

For those who are unsure what to write about, Danny loves sports, particularly the University of Delaware Football, the Eagles and Carson Wentz.

Those who would like to send letters are asked to send them to:

Cpl. Wentz
University of Delaware Police
413 Academy Street
Newark, DE 19716

