SOCIETY

Delivery guy's hilarious doorbell gaffe captured on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Whataburger delivery guy hilariously realizes his mistake

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WPVI) --
A food delivery guy in the San Antonio area is the star of a funny viral video that captures his reaction to an honest mistake.

The video starts out pretty normal when the driver with Whataburger in hand rings the doorbell.

He dives into shame when he realizes something.

The homeowner had a wreath hanging with a sign which said, "Do not ring doorbell. Sleeping baby will wake and we will get annoyed."

His reaction to what he had just done prompts a facepalm on the delivery guy's part.

After the video was posted, the mother at the home said she was not angry. Despite that, the driver kept apologizing.

In an attempt to make things right, the delivery company sent the family a gift basket.



------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyviral videodelivery service
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
Fans adorn fashions showing Eagles pride
First female Marine to retire from active service laid to rest
More Society
Top Stories
Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Andorra gas station
Two injured in double shooting outside North Philadelphia bar
2 injured after tractor-trailer, multi-vehicle collision on Route 1
3 injured following crash in West Philadelphia
Fire crews battle house fire in North Philadelphia
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
Show More
Teenager injured in Frankford apartment fire
Philly police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday
AccuWeather: Windy And Mild
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Cosby lawyers: Prosecutors withheld, destroyed key evidence
More News
Top Video
Police say Canadian billionaire, wife apparently murdered
Philly police: We'll be ready for Super Bowl Sunday
Action News' team heads to Minnesota for Super Bowl
Excitement continues to build for Eagles players and fans
More Video