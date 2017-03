EMBED >More News Videos Disney gave fans of Star Wars Land a sneak peek at the frames for two giant AT-AT Walkers.

Disney offered a sneak peek at the progress of its highly anticipated Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.The images revealed on Thursday show the frames for two AT-AT Walkers.Disney said two signature attractions were being built: one that lets guests take the controls of the Millennium Falcon and another that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.The 14-acre attraction is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," Disney said.Star Wars Land is scheduled to open in 2019