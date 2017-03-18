SOCIETY

Star Wars Land: Disney gives sneak peek of giant AT-AT Walkers

Disney offered a sneak peek at the progress of its highly anticipated Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WPVI) --
Disney offered a sneak peek at the progress of its highly anticipated Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The images revealed on Thursday show the frames for two AT-AT Walkers.

Disney said two signature attractions were being built: one that lets guests take the controls of the Millennium Falcon and another that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney gave fans of Star Wars Land a sneak peek at the frames for two giant AT-AT Walkers.


The 14-acre attraction is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," Disney said.

Star Wars Land is scheduled to open in 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.
