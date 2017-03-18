ANAHEIM, Calif. (WPVI) --Disney offered a sneak peek at the progress of its highly anticipated Star Wars Land at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
The images revealed on Thursday show the frames for two AT-AT Walkers.
Disney said two signature attractions were being built: one that lets guests take the controls of the Millennium Falcon and another that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.
The 14-acre attraction is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," Disney said.
Star Wars Land is scheduled to open in 2019.
