DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Can't stand the thought of springing forward? These places don't observe daylight saving time

EMBED </>More Videos

If falling back and springing forward are too much to bear, there are plenty of other places where you don't have to bother with daylight saving time. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
Does the tradition of falling back and springing forward seem like too much to bear? The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized time zones and daylight saving practices around the United States, but it allowed individual states to pass laws exempting themselves:

Arizona

The majority of the Grand Canyon State remains on standard time year-round. While Arizona has flirted with daylight saving time at various points in the past -- it briefly adopted the practice during both world wars as a fuel-saving measure -- only the Navajo Nation in the state's northeastern region continues to observe it.

According to KNXV-TV, the ABC station in Phoenix, the state opts out of daylight saving largely due to its hot climate and the fact that the sun would not set until 9 p.m. in the summer if the practice were adopted.

Hawaii

While some other areas that fall in the same time zone observe daylight saving, Hawaii remains on Hawaii-Aleutian standard time all year.

Unincorporated territories

In addition to the states listed above, American Samoa, Guam, the Minor Outlying Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands do not observe daylight saving time.

Honorable mention: Indiana

Indiana is a relatively recent addition to daylight saving. The Hoosier State, which falls within the Eastern and Central time zones, became the 48th state to adopt the practice in 2006.

Honorable mention: Florida

Does the Sunshine State need more daylight? State legislators recently agreed to make Florida the only state to observe daylight saving time year-round, bringing later sunrises during the peak tourist season between November and March, according to the Associated Press. The bill still needs gubernatorial and congressional approval and would not go into effect for at least a year.

Outside of the United States

Becuase their daylight hours don't vary much throughout the year, many countries along the equator do not observe daylight saving, according to the National Sleep Foundation. While Australia and Asia are a mixed bag as far as daylight saving is concerned, much of Africa opts out.

Daylight saving is a standard practice across the European Union (with the exception of Iceland), although lawmakers are mulling pulling the plug on the practice amid concerns over its long-term health impacts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddaylight saving timesleephistoryhealthtravel
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
Fast facts about daylight saving time
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
Daylight saving may increase risk for stroke
Kids Health: Daylight saving time
More daylight saving time
SOCIETY
Mattel introduces new "inspiring women" Barbie dolls
Christina Grimmie foundation launch to take place in Voorhees
Las Vegas shooting victims to benefit from gunman's estate
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Woman struck, killed by SUV fleeing scene of crash
AccuWeather: Tracking potential snowfall Monday
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Adult, child injured in Port Richmond fire
Days later crews continue to clean up after nor'easter
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Trump's military parade: Period uniforms and aircraft, but no tanks
Show More
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
Man shot and killed inside car in Newark
Driver seriously injured in single-car crash in Delaware
Vehicle crashes into home in Belvedere, Delaware
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Action News Update
More Video