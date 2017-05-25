SOCIETY

Down At The Shore: Memorial Day Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Down At the Shore: Great Nor'easter opens at Surfside Pier. Melissa Magee reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 25, 2017. (WPVI)

Here's what's happening this weekend Down At The Shore!

Watch Melissa Magee's reports from Action News.

LINKS:

Morey's Piers
https://www.moreyspiers.com/
https://www.facebook.com/MoreysPiers/

Ventnor Beach BBQs
http://www.ventnorcity.org/
https://www.facebook.com/amazingventnor/
International Kite Festival
http://www.visitnj.org/nj-events/wildwoods-international-kite-festival
https://wildwood365.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-wildwoods-host-annual-four-day.html
https://www.facebook.com/WildwoodsInternationalKiteFestival/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Unlocking the Ocean
http://www.oceancityvacation.com/details/2260-unlocking-of-the-ocean-and-business-persons-plunge.html
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societynew jersey news6abc Communityjersey shoredown at the shore
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
M.C.S.C. 8th annual Police luncheon
Mayor Kenney makes middle school visit
Weekend action: Events happening around the region for Memorial Day Weekend
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More Society
Top Stories
Pilot killed in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Twp.
Warrants issued for suspect in punch of disabled man
Drexel suspends fraternity investigated for sex assaults
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Creato trial deliberations to resume after Memorial Day
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Show More
Northampton Co. man pleads guilty to choking mom for changing channel
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Police find 'significant' evidence in Manchester investigation
Lawsuit alleges NJ professor failed student for being Muslim
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Pilot killed in PennSTAR medical helicopter crash in Del.
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
More Video