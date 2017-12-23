Dummy Christmas decoration prompts 911 calls from concerned neighbors

BOULDER, CO. (WPVI) --A Christmas display in a Boulder, Colorado neighborhood has prompted calls to 911.
You may have to do a double take, but we promise it is not the homeowner dangling from the roof as he hangs Christmas decorations - it is a dummy.
You can even see the ladder tipped away too.
Police and paramedics rushed to the home after they received reports of a man in trouble.
When they arrived they quickly realized there was no rescue to be had.
The homeowner behind the prank says he did it out of pure madness.
Police got a good laugh and say they've noted the address to tell people there is no emergency.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps