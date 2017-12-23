Dummy Christmas decoration prompts 911 calls from concerned neighbors

A Christmas display in a Boulder, Colorado neighborhood has prompted calls to 911.You may have to do a double take, but we promise it is not the homeowner dangling from the roof as he hangs Christmas decorations - it is a dummy.You can even see the ladder tipped away too.Police and paramedics rushed to the home after they received reports of a man in trouble.When they arrived they quickly realized there was no rescue to be had.The homeowner behind the prank says he did it out of pure madness.Police got a good laugh and say they've noted the address to tell people there is no emergency.------