U.S. & WORLD

Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ex-NFL kicker says prom photo with gun was 'joke' - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK --
Former NFL kicker Jay Feely says a photo of him holding a pistol while standing between his daughter and her prom date was intended to be a joke.


Feely posted the photo on Twitter Saturday. The photo shows him standing with his arm around his daughter and with the gun in his other hand, next to his daughter's date. But, some people thought he crossed a line.

On Sunday, Feely wrote that the couple, who have dated for over a year, knew he was joking.

He says he takes gun safety seriously and the gun was not loaded. He says he did not intend to be "insensitive" to the gun control issue.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldnflpromgunsphotobig talkerstrendingtwitter
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Van kills 9, injures 16 on Toronto street; driver in custody
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
The Travel Mug Podcast with Matt O'Donnell
More Society
Top Stories
Raging fire burns through Willingboro apt. building
Van kills 9, injures 16 on Toronto street; driver in custody
DA: Driver going 80+ mph when car hit house, killed woman
Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver; suspect loose
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect in custody, police say
Man Accused of Accidentally Killing Friend Appears in Court
Child's body found in suitcase in NJ identified as missing girl
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Show More
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Cosby opts not to testify as defense rests case
Man charged with murder after remains found in NJ forest
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
More News