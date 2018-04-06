U.S. & WORLD

Exonerated man still being monitored after wrongful conviction

EMBED </>More Videos

Exonerated man still being monitored after wrongful conviction. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

A Cleveland man is still fighting for his freedom following his release after he was wrongly convicted of murder.

Ruel Sailor recently walked out of prison 15 years after he walked in.

His 2002 murder conviction overturned after prosecutors determined he was not the killer.

However, Ohio prison regulations require that ex-inmates - even those wrongfully convicted - be forced to wear an ankle bracelet for four months.

Sailor is now challenging that rule, arguing that his freedom is long overdue, and never should have been taken to begin with.

He says its also about fighting for others the system failed.

Sailor is now working with legal advocacy groups to change the regulations as he tries to get his life back on track.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmurderwrongful convictionconviction overturned
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Bald eagle makes unexpected landing on the shoulders of Mariners' pitcher
Kitty cop! Mich. police department on the hunt for a police cat
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Reasons to be physically active
New wedding trend involves flying veil
Boy helps save woman suffering apparent opioid overdose
Artist creates characters from crayons
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Teen girl stabbed 80 times; cousin charged with murder
Murder charges filed in beating death of 4-year-old
Renowned drum corps leader resigns amid abuse allegations
Denver Post mistakenly features Citizens Bank Park photo in guide to Coors Field
Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Montco home
AccuWeather: Wintry Weekend
12 arrested for housing scam in Mercer County
NJ man facing charges in St. Patrick's Day homicide
Show More
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Deadly overdose prompts hazmat scare in Norristown
Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens
More News