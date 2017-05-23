According to new research, the secret to good communication is probably on your phone right now.The language and communication experts behind the book, "The Emoji Code", say couples are more likely to understand the tone of a text if an emoji is included.Take for example a guy who sends a message that he's going out with his colleagues after work and his wife or girlfriend responds: "Fine, do whatever you want." The authors say that answer can be misinterpreted.But if a disappointed or angry emoji is sent along with it, it's easier to read between the lines.The same goes when one partner answers "nothing" when asked "what's wrong" via text.The experts say, including a simple eye roll or a smiley face with that reply, can speak volumes.----------