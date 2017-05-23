SOCIETY

Experts say emojis are secret to good communication between couples

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts say emojis can be the secret to good communication between couples. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, 2017. (WPVI)

According to new research, the secret to good communication is probably on your phone right now.

The language and communication experts behind the book, "The Emoji Code", say couples are more likely to understand the tone of a text if an emoji is included.

Take for example a guy who sends a message that he's going out with his colleagues after work and his wife or girlfriend responds: "Fine, do whatever you want." The authors say that answer can be misinterpreted.

But if a disappointed or angry emoji is sent along with it, it's easier to read between the lines.

The same goes when one partner answers "nothing" when asked "what's wrong" via text.

The experts say, including a simple eye roll or a smiley face with that reply, can speak volumes.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrelationshipsemojistrendingbig talkerstexting
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
College signing day
Phans Feeding Families food drive
Univ. of Delaware's U-Dairy Creamery
Big Bling art display
More Society
Top Stories
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Passengers arrive from Manchester still in shock
Manchester attack has Philly officials focused on soft targets
1 dead, 2 injured in Germantown shooting
Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison
Fiery tanker-truck blast kills driver in California
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
Show More
11 people seated on jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Sources: Building owner takes own life after woman found dead
Trump's first budget calls for deep cuts to Medicaid
NJ worker punched in dispute over pumping gas
Fire breaks out at Chalfont sewage plant
More News
Top Video
Britain raises terror level to critical after concert attack
Manchester attack has Philly officials focused on soft targets
Philadelphia man exonerated after 24 years in prison
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial
More Video