There was a tribute to history and a pivotal battle that took place in New Jersey hundreds of years ago.Marine veteran, Captain Thomas O'Neil took the streets of Trenton for what's known as Ezekiel's March.The small group gathered to walk from the Old Trenton Barracks to Princeton Battlefield.It's the same path taken by George Washington's men in 1777 to avoid British troops.It was Ezekiel Anderson who was there to assist Washington's soldiers as they passed thru the night.Captain O'Neil is actually a direct descendant of Ezekiel Anderson.Organizers say the walk is now a show of unity.