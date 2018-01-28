SOCIETY

Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne

Fans line up for Eagles' autographs in Langhorne. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hundreds of fans waited here at the Mall to see their favorite players and get some autographs and wish them well the night before they head to the Super Bowl.

They waited in line by the hundreds outside Dynasty Sports in the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pa.

Action News asked Jose Rodriguez of Levittown, Pa. what he had been doing to pass the time. He said, "Eating food and getting fat."

Some with chairs, some with underdog masks and all with team spirit.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Ronald Darby signed autographs and took pictures with fans the night before they're due to head to Minnesota for Super Bowl 52.

Eagles Cornerback Ronald Darby said, "I always get energy from the fans, especially during the game day of course, but they took time out of their day to come out and see us. So that's a great feeling."

And that feeling was mutual.

We asked Taylor Gearhart of Newtown, Pa. what it was like to meet Mychal Kendricks. She said, "It was really exciting and he's one of my favorite players."

Sheila Reid of Bensalem, Pa. brought her autistic son who loves Ronald Darby, but hates crowds.

She said, "He kind of had to hide behind the register for a little bit but he made it. And this is such a milestone for him. What people think is nothing is such a big deal."

Several hours into the event, Cornerback Patrick Robinson still hadn't shown up as scheduled. Dynasty employees handed out pizza for the loyal fans who waited. Around 9 p.m. it was announced - due to a packed schedule - he wouldn't show.



Jeff Mann of Levittown, Pa. said, "A little disappointed, but everybody talked to everybody. It was a friendly atmosphere."

Despite a long day of waiting, fans say this was their way to send off their team.

Julian Velasquez of Wilmington, Delaware said, "This is something I've been waiting for a long long time. It finally happened. They're going to bring it home."

Dynasty Sports offered fans refunds for their tickets to see Robinson or offered them a chance to see him when they reschedule his appearance after the Super Bowl.
