Fat Tuesday celebration

Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent, and a day to enjoy all of the goodies that life has to offer.To that end, the Summit Cakery and café in Woodbury celebrated this day by making authentic Louisiana King Cakes.Traditionally, a king cake contains a hidden plastic baby that brings luck to the person who finds it.Summit Cakery began selling the King Cakes more than 30 years ago, after a receiving a wrong number call from a person who was trying to reach a bakery in Louisiana.