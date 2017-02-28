Fat Tuesday celebration

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) --Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent, and a day to enjoy all of the goodies that life has to offer.
To that end, the Summit Cakery and café in Woodbury celebrated this day by making authentic Louisiana King Cakes.
Traditionally, a king cake contains a hidden plastic baby that brings luck to the person who finds it.
Summit Cakery began selling the King Cakes more than 30 years ago, after a receiving a wrong number call from a person who was trying to reach a bakery in Louisiana.