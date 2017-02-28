SOCIETY

Fat Tuesday celebration

EMBED </>More News Videos

The day before the start of Lent is a day to enjoy all of the goodies that life has to offer (WPVI)

WOODBURY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Tuesday is Fat Tuesday, the day before the start of Lent, and a day to enjoy all of the goodies that life has to offer.

To that end, the Summit Cakery and café in Woodbury celebrated this day by making authentic Louisiana King Cakes.

Traditionally, a king cake contains a hidden plastic baby that brings luck to the person who finds it.

Summit Cakery began selling the King Cakes more than 30 years ago, after a receiving a wrong number call from a person who was trying to reach a bakery in Louisiana.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communitynew jersey newsWoodbury
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Philadelphia Business Gateway Program
Nurses do Hokey Pokey to lift young patient's spirits
Honoring the lives of black americans
Visions: A Cinema Apart
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Divided Republicans await clarity from Trump on key issues
Police: Suspect robbed, killed his aunt in Port Richmond
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Festivities during NFL Draft in Philly announced
Christie unveils $35.5B spending plan in final budget
Show More
Police: NJ gymnastics coach sent porn to girl, 13
2 Houston officers shot, taken to hospitals for treatment
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
2 sentenced for threatening violence at black child's party in Ga.
Police: Woman beaten, then left bound in Pa. home for 4 days
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Karen Rogers: My mom's struggle with Alzheimer's
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
More Video