Fresno police officers help pregnant woman deliver baby in car

A traffic stop for two Fresno Police officers turned into a moment the police academy did not prepare them for after a woman in labor called on them to help deliver her baby Saturday night.Officers Eric Sanders and Jeremy Demoss were waiting for a tow truck to show up to take away the car of someone believed to be drinking and driving, but that call for them quickly changed when a man pulled up with his wife who was in labor.In the maternity ward at Community Regional Medical Center, the visiting room is more crowded than most. And the love for newborn Marvis-Kyrie extends beyond family and friends, it now includes two Fresno Police officers.Their first meeting was Saturday when Sanders and Demoss were waiting for the tow truck. Meanwhile, Ferdinand Delmundo and his wife Marilou were caught off guard when her water broke and she went into labor."When I look at her, the head is already there," Ferdinand said.Ferdinand frantically ran for help and flagged down the officers to help his wife. Marilou was seconds away from meeting her son and knew she couldn't make it to the hospital."So I said to police the head is already there, then the baby suddenly comes out," he said.The two veteran officers say they're not trained to deliver babies, but they used their experience as fathers to help the couple deliver their second son in a most memorable way."We were in the right place at the right time," Demoss said. "We were able to help them out and partake in the enjoyment. It was truly an amazing experience."It was an act of courage and kindness that turned the strangers into a family. The parents asked both officers to be their Kyrie's godparents.