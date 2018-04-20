Born in 1926, the Queen has reigned for over 65 years and has always been at the center of the public eye. But there still a lot about the British monarch that may surprise you.
Here's eight fun facts you didn't know about Queen Elizabeth II:
1. She is the first head of state to open two Olympic games in two different countries.
Elizabeth II opened the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and the Summer Olympic games in London in 2012.
2. She speaks fluent French.
The queen commonly uses the language during state visits and doesn't require an interpreter.
3. There have been 13 U.S. presidents and 7 popes during her reign.
Harry Truman and Pope Pius XII were holding the positions when Elizabeth II took over in 1952.
4. Queen Elizabeth II is supposedly the only British monarch properly trained on how to change a spark plug.
The monarch received driving and mechanic training as a member of the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II.
5. She was the first member of the royal family to be awarded a gold disc from the recording industry.
The live CD recording of "Party at the Palace," a concert held in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee, went on to sell 100,000 copies.
6. The queen has owned more than 30 Corgis during her reign.
All the royal Corgis are descendants of Susan, a Pembroke Corgi given to the Queen on her 18th birthday.
7. She sent her first e-mail in 1976 from a British Army base.
The monarch sent the message while visiting the Ministry of Defence's scientific research hub titled the Royal Signals and Research Establishment. The technology-savvy monarch also has a Twitter account.
8. She's met the most important astronauts of the day.
The queen has hosted Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space, and Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men on the moon, at Buckingham Palace.
