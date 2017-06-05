Fun things to do down the Shore - FYI Philly

FYI PHILLY

Dipping your toes into the sand and the sea is a big part of the draw of summers down the shore, but there's a lot more to life at the beach. Melissa Magee rounds up six fun things to do on your trip.

Historic Cold Spring Village
720 U.S. 9, Cape May
(609) 898-2300
Surflight Theatre
Engleside and Beach Aves, Beach Haven
(609) 492-9477
Monster Truck Rides
4101 Boardwalk, Wildwood
609-435-5722

Ocean City Parasailing
232 Bay Ave, Ocean City
609 399 3559
Primal Surf School
3106 Revere Blvd, Brigantine
(609) 264-1999
Cape May Zoo
707 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House
(609) 465-5271
Jersey Shore Alpacas
521 NJ-47, Green Creek
(609) 889-4957
Cape May County Bird Watching | Birding Maps and Checklists |
Birding & Butterflies

National Marbles Hall of Fame
*In the George Boyer Museum, under the auspices of the Wildwood Historical Society
3907 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood

