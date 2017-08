15th ANNUAL AC AIRSHOW

This weekend on FYI Philly, experience the thrill of "Thunder Over The Boardwalk" as the Atlantic City Airshow soars into its 15th anniversary!Check out our ULTIMATE list of things to do in A-C, James Beard award-winning eats, and a water workout guaranteed to shred! Plus, Karen Rogers gets glam with Miss New Jersey as she sets her sights on the Miss America crown!FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight. Here are the details on this week's features:The 2017 Atlantic City Air Show takes to the skies over the beach and boardwalk Wednesday, August 23rd and, as always, it's free! Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on this year's lineup.(Weds. Aug. 23rd 11:15 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tues., Aug. 22nd is practice day)Beach and Boardwalk from Brigantine to VentnorAmong the fliers for the air show is Rob Holland, one of the most decorated aerobatic pilots in history. Catch him in action furing his three performances this year at 11:35 and 11:57 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.The James Beard Awards are the most prestigious in the culinary industry and Atlantic City is home to a group of winners. Alicia Vitarelli takes us inside a couple of the spots that earned this significant honor.2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401(609) 345-15641 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (at Caesars)(609) 674-01001 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (at Caesars)(609) 674-8300You've heard of paddle boards and boot camps. But boot camp on a paddle board!? That's taking the challenge to a whole new level. But Ali Gorman was definitely up for it.21st Street and The Bay, Avalon, N.J.609-967-9023The class costs $35 and they are adding weekend classes throughout August and September.The Miss America pageant is fast-approaching. Karen Rogers takes us behind the scenes with Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel to meet the hometown girl who will be vying for the crown.Sept. 6-8, 7-9 p.m.Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABCBoardwalk Hall2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401Alicia Vitarelli gets a look inside Iron Chef Jose Garces' new Tropicana Trio; three new spots inside the Tropicana Casino that will take you on a culinary journey only Garces could arrange.2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401Heading down to the AC Air Show next week? Why not make a week of it? Melissa Magee rounded up six fun things to do while you're there.800 N. New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, N.J.609-348-2880501 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401(609) 441-17802100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401(609) 343-24001 N. New York Rd, Absecon, N.J. 08205(609) 652-77772200 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401(609) 626-380531 S Rhode Island Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401609-449-1360On display through November 26th3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104(215) 898-4000----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.