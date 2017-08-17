Check out our ULTIMATE list of things to do in A-C, James Beard award-winning eats, and a water workout guaranteed to shred! Plus, Karen Rogers gets glam with Miss New Jersey as she sets her sights on the Miss America crown!
FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight. Here are the details on this week's features:
15th ANNUAL AC AIRSHOW
The 2017 Atlantic City Air Show takes to the skies over the beach and boardwalk Wednesday, August 23rd and, as always, it's free! Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on this year's lineup.
Atlantic City Airshow
(Weds. Aug. 23rd 11:15 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tues., Aug. 22nd is practice day)
Beach and Boardwalk from Brigantine to Ventnor
2017 AIRSHOW | LINEUP
AERONAUTICS PILOT ROB HOLLAND
Among the fliers for the air show is Rob Holland, one of the most decorated aerobatic pilots in history. Catch him in action furing his three performances this year at 11:35 and 11:57 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
CONTINENTAL ATLANTIC CITY | FACEBOOK | AIR SHOW BIO
JAMES BEARD WINNING DINING
The James Beard Awards are the most prestigious in the culinary industry and Atlantic City is home to a group of winners. Alicia Vitarelli takes us inside a couple of the spots that earned this significant honor.
WHITE HOUSE SUBS | FACEBOOK
2301 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
(609) 345-1564
BUDDAKAN ATLANTIC CITY | FACEBOOK
1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (at Caesars)
(609) 674-0100
CONTINENTAL ATLANTIC CITY | FACEBOOK
1 Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (at Caesars)
(609) 674-8300
INTRODUCING PADDLEBOARD BOOT CAMP
You've heard of paddle boards and boot camps. But boot camp on a paddle board!? That's taking the challenge to a whole new level. But Ali Gorman was definitely up for it.
POWER PADDLING
SURFSIDE FITNESS | HARBOR OUTFITTERS
21st Street and The Bay, Avalon, N.J.
609-967-9023
The class costs $35 and they are adding weekend classes throughout August and September.
AT HOME WITH MISS NEW JERSEY
The Miss America pageant is fast-approaching. Karen Rogers takes us behind the scenes with Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel to meet the hometown girl who will be vying for the crown.
THE MISS AMERICA PAGEANT
Preliminary Competition: Sept. 6-8, 7-9 p.m.
Final Night: Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ABC
Boardwalk Hall
2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
CHEF JOSE GARCES RESTAURANTS IN ATLANTIC CITY
Alicia Vitarelli gets a look inside Iron Chef Jose Garces' new Tropicana Trio; three new spots inside the Tropicana Casino that will take you on a culinary journey only Garces could arrange.
OLON | OKATSHE | TROPICANA
2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
SIX GREAT THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTIC CITY
Heading down to the AC Air Show next week? Why not make a week of it? Melissa Magee rounded up six fun things to do while you're there.
ATLANTIC CITY AQUARIUM | FACEBOOK
800 N. New Hampshire Ave, Atlantic City, N.J.
609-348-2880
FLYERS SKATE ZONE | FACEBOOK
501 N Albany Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 441-1780
QUA BATHS AND SPA
2100 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 343-2400
TOWNE OF HISTORIC SMITHVILLE | FACEBOOK
1 N. New York Rd, Absecon, N.J. 08205
(609) 652-7777
AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MUSEUM
2200 Fairmount Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
(609) 626-3805
ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE | FACEBOOK
31 S Rhode Island Ave, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401
609-449-1360
FYI LOVES THE ARTS: PENN MUSEUM
PENN MUSEUM | FACEBOOK
CULTURES IN THE CROSSFIRE: STORIES FROM SYRIA & IRAQ
On display through November 26th
3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(215) 898-4000
SHELTER ME
BRENDA'S CAT RESCUE | FACEBOOK
