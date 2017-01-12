General Mercer's Sword

It was a step back in history, here in Center City Thursday.A famous revolutionary hero was remembered at this special ceremony, and his sword presented to the museum of the american revolution.General Hugh Mercer, a close friend of George Washington's, fought and died in the "battle of Princeton" on this date back in 1777.To commemorate the 240th anniversary of his death, his sword was loaned to the museum, and will be on display thru April.Plenty of pomp and circumstance befitting the occasion, bagpipes playing and flags waving in General Mercer's honor.