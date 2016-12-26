HOLIDAY

Girls receive customized teddy bears with late grandpa's voice for Christmas
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two girls were brought to tears on Christmas when they each received a teddy bear featuring built-in recording of their late grandfather's voice. (y_jennifer2974/Twitter via Storyful)

Two girls were touched by a very special gift this Christmas when they received customized teddy bears that had built-in recordings from their late grandfather.

The girls received the teddy bears from their aunt Andrea, and were brought to tears after realizing it was their grandpa's voice coming from the bear. Their grandfather " tragically died of a stroke during a robbery at a car wash last year," according to Storyful.

Video of the girls receiving the bears was retweeted over 58,000 times on Twitter.


"Very very original, subtle and touching gift," wrote one Twitter user.

"This is the most beautiful thing ever," wrote another.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodholidaydistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerchristmaschildren
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
Track Santa Claus across the globe with the NORAD Santa Tracker
More holiday
SOCIETY
Soldier surprises brother with homecoming at basketball game
Most funny and heartwarming animal stories of 2016
Child with leukemia fulfills dream of conducting orchestra
What you need to know about Kwanzaa
More Society
Top Stories
Drexel professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet
Truck overturns on I-76 ramp in King of Prussia
Tires slashed on 9 vehicles in Northwood
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
Pennsylvania's highest-in-nation gas tax going up again
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Show More
Russia: Crashed jet fragments pulled from Black Sea
Trump: I'll Dissolve Foundation to Avoid 'Appearance' of Conflict
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Allentown
Suspects sought after 7 shot at NC Christmas party
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Freezing Drizzle Advisory
Singer George Michael dies at age 53
VIDEO: Shoppers, and gifts, return to stores
Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
More Video