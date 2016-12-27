SOCIETY

Give, don't get taken: State helps donors vet charities

By KRISTEN DE GROOT
PHILADELPHIA --
It's the season for giving, but the state of Pennsylvania also wants its residents to be wise when making charitable contributions around the holidays.

The Department of State has released its annual charities report, which includes registrations, investigations and audits of charitable organizations operating in Pennsylvania. For instance, the report outlines what percentage of every donated dollar goes to the charity and how much is charged by the solicitors or counsels for their services.

It's part of the department's efforts to prevent charities fraud.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortés encourages consumers to use the department's website to search for their charity of choice and confirm that the organization is on the up-and-up.

It also gives consumer tips on making charitable-giving decisions.
LINK: Tips for giving

LINK: Annual Report
