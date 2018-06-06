SOCIETY

Go free this weekend with these 3 no-cost events in Philadelphia

Photo: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from live sports car demonstrations to a community knit-in.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Gallery opening party at Park Towne Place





Find fresh art and free refreshments at the grand opening celebration for Park Towne Place's newest art gallery. Located in the West Tower of the museum row apartment complex, the gallery features a wide range of works by eight contemporary artists. Expect to find everything from cast glass to terracotta, talks with the artists and an opportunity to tour an apartment to see how art is integrated into the home.

When: Thursday, June 7, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Park Towne Place, West Tower, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

10th anniversary celebration at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum




In honor of its 10th anniversary, the Simeone Foundation Auto Museum is flinging its doors open with free admission all day Friday. After perusing the museum's collection of racing sports cars, stick around for anniversary surprises -- including live demonstrations of three mystery cars, and the chance to win a ride, shotgun, in each.

When: Friday, June 8, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Simeone Foundation Museum, 6825-31 Norwitch Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Knit-in at The Library Company of Philadelphia





Bring your current knitting or crochet project to The Library Company of Philadelphia this Saturday in honor of International Knitting Day. At this knit-in, attendees will be invited to view and discuss the many knitting and crochet patterns and visual materials on display at The Library Company with Nicole Scalessa, author of "Historic Reflections in Crochet," curator of "The Hook and the Book," and vice president of the Center for Knit and Crochet.

When: Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: The Library Company of Philadelphia, 1314 Locust St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News