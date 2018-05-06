  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: 40th Annual Point-to-Point at Winterthur
SOCIETY

Houston traffic comes to halt as Good Samaritans save man dangling from overpass

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Traffic on 45 north in Houston came to an abrupt halt late Sunday morning, as drama unfolded on the freeway overpass. A man was seen dangling from the concrete railing, while onlookers gathered feet below- holding out their arms to catch the man if he let go.

It is unknown if the man was attempting to harm himself, or somehow leaned over the railing, with freeway traffic behind him.

A 19-year-old spectator on the feeder road below recorded the whole incident, which he said, lasted four minutes. There was said to be a police presence in the area at the time, while police controlled traffic to allow emergency vehicles to get to the area.

In the end, the rescuers on the ground weren't needed. In the video, a man could be seen grabbing the victim's arms and pulling him to safety.

Witnesses didn't know if the man was driven away by that person or taken for medical evaluation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanrescuecaught on videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
#ThisIsAmerica - Digital Series
Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis
The Original Facebook Video
More Society
Top Stories
Temple student found shot to death in apartment
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
Officer who survived hit-and-run completes Broad Street Run
Motorcyclist killed after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing
1 injured after vehicle overturns on Schuylkill Expressway
Source of Lafayette College threat remains unknown
Police vehicle, car collide in South Jersey
Grieving mom wants to bring son's killer to justice
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Few Showers
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
Some calming of Hawaii volcano, but scientists remain wary
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked
More News