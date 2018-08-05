U.S. & WORLD

Grocery store worker praised for act of kindness towards teen with autism

Grocery store worker praised for act of kindness towards teen with autism. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

A grocery store employee in Louisiana is being praised for his simple act of kindness toward a teen with autism.

Cell phone video taken by Sid Edwards shows his son, 17-year-old Jack, helping an employee stock cold juice in a freezer.

Jordan Taylor says he noticed Jack watching him, so he asked if he wanted to help.

The two stocked shelves together for half an hour.

Jordan's mother says she's proud of her son.

"I'm not surprised because that's how he's always been. That's always been his nature. But I was extremely proud. Really, really proud," said Teresa Taylor.

The Edwards family shared the video with Jordan, and posted it on Facebook where it's earned nearly 10,000 views.

society
