Habitat for Humanity seeks helping hands in New Castle County

In New Castle County, Delaware, homes are being built for people who need them.
But, with the winter months comes a decline in volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.
On Friday, they renewed the call for your help.
Right now there are 14 projects underway, homes that could be delayed because of a lack of volunteers.
Habitat says that will delay the process of getting those families into safe and affordable homes.
Action News got a look at the Walnut Ridge site, currently under construction in Wilmington.
They say it's hard to get volunteers during the cold months, but there is work to be done inside.
"Maybe they have a perception they're just going to be working outside, but there's lots of inside work on these houses, lot of things to finish up - painting, hardwood flooring," said Sean Allen, Habitat for Humanity for New Castle County.
"As you can see, we are getting really close to finishing these houses, and we need that extra support to get us to the finish line," he added.
The families who move into the homes must contribute 225 hours of "sweat equity" before they can move it.
But it also takes another 3,400 hours of work by community volunteers to complete just one Habitat home.
You don't need construction experience, and they will even teach you a thing or two!
To find out how you can lend a hand, CLICK HERE.
