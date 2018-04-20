Today's Top Stories
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! See photos of Britain's longest reigning monarch through the years
Friday, April 20, 2018 07:50AM
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II! The British monarch turns 92 years old on April 21, 2018.
Check out the gallery above to see how Queen Elizabeth II has changed from her days as Princess Elizabeth, to ascending the throne in 1952, to today.
PHOTOS: Prince William and Princess Kate
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
See photos of Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and the whole royal family through the years.
Related Topics:
society
queen elizabeth
royals
royal family
buzzworthy
distraction
watercooler
photos
u.s. & world
This Day In History
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
SOCIETY
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Delco 'Marshmallow Man' catches food from Ben Franklin Bridge
Woman receives invoice after ignoring date
Pa. boy, 4, summoned for jury duty
More Society
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
State trooper accused of pulling women over to ask for dates
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
Woman suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Blustery and Chilly Today
Pink thanks Bucks Co. guidance counselor at concert
First responders detail emergency response to Southwest Flight 1380
3-alarm fire damages shore house in Ventnor
