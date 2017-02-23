SOCIETY

Honoring heroic women

Philadelphia city council honored the memories of heroic women Thursday, as part of its black history month celebration (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia city council honored the memories of heroic women Thursday, as part of its black history month celebration.

Music, dance and poetry were key parts of the proceedings, as council members remembered the courageous contributions of women, during the civil rights era.

Philadelphia's Art Sanctuary helped bring in various artists and performers, like the Hope Church School Choir, and council members also read selected quotes from women who fought for civil rights during the 60's.
