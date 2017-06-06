CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --A Chester business is on a mission to fight childhood cancer one handstand at a time.
Employees at Power Home Remodeling are teaming up with Alex's Lemonade Stand.
They're taking pictures and video of themselves doing handstands, and posting it on social media with the hashtag I stand with Alex
You can do the same, and tag three friends.
Those friends have a choice, they can do a handstand or donate 10 dollars to "I stand with Alex.org"
The donations will go towards finding a cure for childhood cancer.