A Chester business is on a mission to fight childhood cancer one handstand at a time.Employees at Power Home Remodeling are teaming up with Alex's Lemonade Stand.They're taking pictures and video of themselves doing handstands, and posting it on social media with the hashtag I stand with AlexYou can do the same, and tag three friends.Those friends have a choice, they can do a handstand or donate 10 dollars to "I stand with Alex.org"The donations will go towards finding a cure for childhood cancer.