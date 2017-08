The City of Philadelphia is celebrating Trinidad and Tobago.An Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony was held indoors Friday afternoon.On August 31st, 1962 Trinidad and Tobago gained their independence from the United Kingdom.The mayor was unable to attend the celebration, but he's declared August 21st to the 31st a celebration of Trinidad and Tobago Independence Week in Philadelphia.Next time you walk by city hall, you'll also notice their flag flying outside.