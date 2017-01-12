SOCIETY

Inspiration from a paralympic champion
EMBED </>More News Videos

Tatyana McFadden, a former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children returned to Philadelphia to tell her story (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Paralympic gold medalist and former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children returned to Philadelphia to tell her story.

Tatyana McFadden was born with spina bifida and was treated at Shriners when she was 6.

Since then, she has broken marathon world records and won 17 paralympic gold medals, 7 of them gold.

She is also the first person ever to win all four of the world's major marathons in one year.

Thursday McFadden thanked the staff at Shriners for helping her get to where she is now.
Related Topics:
society6abc Communityphiladelphia newspennsylvania newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
General Mercer's Sword
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
6abc Dunkin Donuts Holiday Food Drive a huge success
Philadelphia officer paints portrait of fallen Orlando sergeant
More Society
Top Stories
6 bodies recovered from home destroyed in fire
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Show More
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Colder Friday
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
Art of Aging: Hip replacement recovery
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
More Video