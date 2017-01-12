Inspiration from a paralympic champion

A Paralympic gold medalist and former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children returned to Philadelphia to tell her story.Tatyana McFadden was born with spina bifida and was treated at Shriners when she was 6.Since then, she has broken marathon world records and won 17 paralympic gold medals, 7 of them gold.She is also the first person ever to win all four of the world's major marathons in one year.Thursday McFadden thanked the staff at Shriners for helping her get to where she is now.