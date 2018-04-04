SOCIETY

Maya Angelou quotes: Inspiring words to mark her 90th birthday

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">''If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.'' (AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert)</span></div>
Wednesday marks what would have been the 90th birthday author and poet Maya Angelou.

Angelou, who died in 2014, left behind a legacy of words of wisdom that were simple but always powerful. Here's a look at just a few of them.

"If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude."

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."

"You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them."

"Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

"You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise."

"We delight in the beauty of the butterfly but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
society
SOCIETY
Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Action News Update
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Midday Thunderstorms Possible, Windy Today
SEPTA police officer forced to surrender his K-9
YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in Connecticut
New Philly Board of Education members announced
Trash truck crashes into parked cars in Grays Ferry
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Cosby defense says jury selection discriminatory
Show More
Police: Teen stabbed in fight over Instagram post
Joan from Delco shows up at 'Live With Kelly & Ryan'
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy
Sesame Place: 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center
More News
Photos
Villanova Wildcats celebrate NCAA Championship victory
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
More Photos