Japanese company recruiting armpit models

A Japanese company has an unusual offer.
Wakino Ad Company is willing to pay you -- to be an armpit model.
The company is searching for women to display the ads on their armpits.
Wakino Ad Company wants to advertise an underarm hair removal procedure for a beauty treatment chain.
So the question is, would you be willing to do this, and for what price?
