Jesse Jackson speaks at North Philadelphia church

Watch the report from Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Reverend Jesse Jackson was the guest speaker at the 57th Annual Progressive National Baptist Convention in North Philadelphia on Sunday.

The civil rights leader spoke during the morning's worship service at Bright Hope Baptist Church.

Jackson was twice a candidate for the Democratic Presidential Nomination in the 1980s and is known for his work as a civil rights activist.

The convention runs through Friday.

