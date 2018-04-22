PHILLY PROUD

Fmr. Eagles DE Connor Barwin joins Jason Kelce to unveil renovated Smith Playground

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelce, Barwin unveil renovated Smith Playground. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 22, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Center Jason Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin helped unveil a renovated playground in South Philadelphia on Saturday.

The upgraded 7.5-acre Smith Playground also includes turf fields, basketball courts and a recreation building.

The site at 24th and Jackson streets is one of the largest and most heavily used parks and recreation facilities in Philadelphia.



In a tweet, Eagles defensive end Chris Long said, "Awesome work as always by Connor Barwin."


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly ProudPhiladelphia EaglesAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
Employees from PECO spent the day sprucing up a library in W. Philly
A trip to a mobile farmers market for preschoolers in Camden.
Students get a taste of the arts in Center City
Program helps 1st generation, low income students go to college
More Philly Proud
SOCIETY
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
Bush family welcomes new baby after Barbara Bush's passing
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church
Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia
6 rescued from burning Gloucester Co. apartment building
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
Flyers look to avoid elimination again in Game 6
Show More
How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild
Ben Simmons is first rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980 with playoff triple-double
Romney must compete in primary for Senate seat
More News