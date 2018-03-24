U.S. & WORLD

Kidde recalls nearly 500,000 smoke alarms

EMBED </>More Videos

Kidde recalls nearly 500,000 smoke alarms. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Safety device brand Kidde has recalled nearly 500,000 smoke alarms, for fear they may fail.

Kidde says it sold about 450,000 of the alarms in the US.

They were sold through Walmart, Amazon and Home Depot, and were manufactured between September of 2016 and October of 2017.

The company says a yellow cap inside the alarm may prevent smoke from reaching sensors.

Customers that see yellow caps should contact the company for a replacement unit.

