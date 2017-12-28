SOCIETY

Kids raise money for Make-A-Wish with 'squishy project'

EMBED </>More Videos

Kids sell squishies for Make-a-Wish: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., December 28, 2017 (WPVI)

HATBORO, Pa. (WPVI) --
Some Montgomery County kids can go back to school from the holiday break feeling accomplished.

Jennifer Coren's four kids wanted to raise money for charity.

So they set up a stand in her Hatboro office, selling Squishy Toys to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening diseases

"We have a lot of families in the practice that have done Make-A-Wish, and have benefitted from it," said Dr. Coren.

The kids are just about at their goal of raising 500 dollars, but they'll keep going till Saturday, so even more wishes can come true.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newscharitymake-a-wish
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
3-year-old makeup artist dividing social media
Local veteran receives Purple Heart
What is Hygge? The Danish concept that became a trend
More Society
Top Stories
Search for suspects in shooting of Phoenixville High student
Driver shot by plainclothes officer in Germantown dies
Mummers Parade still on, City of Philadelphia says
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
Code Blue remains in effect in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: The heart of the Arctic air has yet to arrive
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Show More
Video: Chaos at Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
NJ liquor thieves steal $800 worth of alcohol
Eagles playoff tickets on sale next week
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
VIDEO: Frozen fountain at Franklin Square
Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco
6abc Sports Flash: Should Eagles play starters vs. Dallas?
More Video