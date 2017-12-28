Kids raise money for Make-A-Wish with 'squishy project'

Some Montgomery County kids can go back to school from the holiday break feeling accomplished.Jennifer Coren's four kids wanted to raise money for charity.So they set up a stand in her Hatboro office, selling Squishy Toys to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening diseases"We have a lot of families in the practice that have done Make-A-Wish, and have benefitted from it," said Dr. Coren.The kids are just about at their goal of raising 500 dollars, but they'll keep going till Saturday, so even more wishes can come true.----------