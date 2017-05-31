SOCIETY

Korean barista creates beautiful latte art using special technique

EMBED </>More Videos

Kangbin Lee says that sports and movies inspire his latte art. (leekangbin91/Instagram)

Korean barista Kangbin Lee creates latte art so beautiful that it is almost too hard to drink.

Lee's stunning designs include images from Disney characters to dazzling floral arrangements that will mesmerize any coffee addict. He uses a technique called "cremart," which allows the painting in his drinks to look so picturesque.

You can find the rest of his amazing work on his Instagram account.
Related Topics:
societycoffeeartsouth koreau.s. & worldinstagram
Load Comments
SOCIETY
What do coins on military tombstones mean?
Climbing steps for stroke awareness
A record show of patriotism
"Big Bling" art display complete
More Society
Top Stories
Girl, 7, found critically injured after incident in Olney
1st direct flight to Iceland, Kenney on board, diverted
AccuWeather: A Chance of Storms
Mom looking for missing son finds his father, aunt dead
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing at least 80
Show More
Police, bomb squad find apparent secret lab in Manayunk
Griffin quintuplets are graduating high school
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Fmr. fire chief pleads guilty to using station computer for child porn
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt
More News
Top Video
Girl, 7, found critically injured after incident in Olney
1st direct flight to Iceland, Kenney on board, diverted
Action News Update
Suspect arrested after stealing car with baby inside
More Video