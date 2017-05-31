Korean barista Kangbin Lee creates latte art so beautiful that it is almost too hard to drink.
Lee's stunning designs include images from Disney characters to dazzling floral arrangements that will mesmerize any coffee addict. He uses a technique called "cremart," which allows the painting in his drinks to look so picturesque.
You can find the rest of his amazing work on his Instagram account.
