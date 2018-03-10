Las Vegas shooting victims to benefit from gunman's estate

The families of the 58 victims of last year's Las Vegas mass shooting will benefit from the gunman's estate.
Stephen Paddock's assets will be divided among all of the families.
In a one-page court document, Paddock's mother handed over her rights to the estate to all of the victims.
It's unclear how much his estate is worth but attorneys say he has at least two homes, valued at about one-million dollars.
