A legal secretary who grew up in the Great Depression and quietly amassed over $9 million through decades of investments has donated most of it to needy students.Over $6 million from the estate of Sylvia Bloom has been given to the Henry Street Settlement; another $2 million will be split between Hunter College and another scholarship fund to be announced."She was a very sensible woman," said her niece, Jane Lockshin.Lockshin always admired her aunt Sylvia. A modest woman who dressed well, packed her own lunch and took the subway to work from an apartment in Flatbush, until she retired at age 96."She was a legal secretary all her life. She lived nicely, she didn't live extravagantly," Jane said.But when Sylvia Bloom passed-away, Jane discovered 11 bank accounts and eight brokerage accounts totaling $9 million. The family had no idea."I expected a few zeros, just not that many!", she said, adding that she was not in the will.No, Jane's Aunt Sylvia left most of it to the Henry Street Settlement, the not-for-profit outreach agency on the Lower East Side to help low-income families afford college, where Jane is the treasurer."In many ways, she's a working class hero," said David Garza of the Henry Street Settlement. "She came from modest means, she worked hard, she worked consistent, she worked until she was 96 years old, and she amassed this extraordinary fortune."Mrs. Bloom never had children and outlived her husband by 15 years. She built her fortune by copying her boss's stock trades."She told me once that whenever her partner would buy shares, she would buy the same stock but in smaller amounts and that's how she did it," Jane said.Ten relatives will split roughly &800,000 but the rest goes to charity. Kids who won't just benefit from Sylvia Bloom's life savings, but from her life lessons.Bloom grew up in Brooklyn and earned a degree from Hunter at night while working days to make ends meet.In 1947, she joined the firm of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.Paul Hyams, a human resources executive for the firm who became good friends with Bloom, recalled seeing her trudging out of the subway toward work in the middle of a fierce snowstorm when she was 96."I said, 'What are you doing here?' and she said, 'Why, where should I be?'" he recalled.She retired around that time, agreeing to move to a senior residence mainly because "she wanted to find a good bridge game," said a cousin, Flora Mogul Bornstein.Bloom died not long after, in 2016. Bloom's late husband, Raymond Margolies, was a firefighter who retired and then became a schoolteacher with a pharmacist career on the side, relatives said.Lockshin said it's "very possible" that not even he knew the size of his independent-minded wife's fortune.