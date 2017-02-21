SOCIETY

Little Liv's love of fishing will melt your heart

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meet Liv, a young Arkansas girl whose love of fishing will warm even the coldest heart. (KTRK)

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WPVI) --
When she caught her first fish, an adorable Arkansas girl also captured the world's heart with her unfettered expression of joy.

Adorable little Liv was fishing with her father Jefferson Talbot at a park outside of Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month when she made the big catch.

"Oh my gosh, Daddy, I actually caught a fish! I caught a fish!" she beamed, jumping up and down after reeling in the fish.

Talbot later took to Facebook to express his gratitude to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for maintaining the park they were visiting.

"A big thanks to AGFC for doing a lot of the stuff that I'm sure goes unnoticed. Such as stocking ponds around the state that help the effort as parents to get kids out of the house and enjoy some of God's creations," he wrote.

"My kids think we're just fishing, but it's soooo much more than that!"
Related Topics:
societyfishingmust-see videobuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldchildrenparknatureArkansas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Get tickets to Museum of the American Revolution on February 22
12-year-old signs with Rowan University swim team
A mascot for reading
Green space coming to Fishtown
More Society
Top Stories
Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
9,190 apply for 96 spots in Philadelphia school lottery
Philly gets $2.3M in revenue from beverage tax 1st month
Chester police officer accidentally shoots himself
White House: Mass deportation not goal of immigration memos despite fears among many
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Show More
Suspect arrested in VFW facility shooting in Willingboro
Philadelphia police officers save unconscious child
Police: Delco man shared child porn on Pinterest
Buena teacher accused of having sex with student
2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
Philly gets $2.3M in revenue from beverage tax 1st month
Suspect arrested in VFW facility shooting in Willingboro
More Video