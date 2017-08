Young athletes are getting some basketball pointers from a professional.Former Lenape High school and Rider University star Jason Thompson is back in town to host a summer camp for kids.The Action Cam stopped by Riverwinds Community Center in West Deptford, as drills were underway.Thompson, who began his NBA career in 2008, calls his program Live like J.T.It teaches campers to use their voices to advocate for change in the world.