LAWNDALE (WPVI) --In Philadelphia, two Northeast High School seniors enjoyed prom night, thanks to a local non-profit.
Mirtha Liriano and Anthony Carter considered staying home because they didn't want to impose on their families for the cost of the clothes, tickets and transportation.
Anthony even tried to earn the money himself but he came up short.
The group "We Can Do Better" stepped up to pay for everything so the teens could attend the once in a lifetime event.
