Making plans for Memorial Day and the Summer - FYI Philly

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. with encore shows Sundays at midnight. Here are the details on this week's features:
---------------------
Longwood Gardens' iconic main Fountain is open
Longwood Gardens is hosting a Summer of Spectacle to celebrate the reopening of its iconic Main Fountain Garden! The fountain is open to the public beginning May 27, timed tickets are required. Musical fountain performances occur daily, every two hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)
Longwood Gardens: A Summer of Spectacle
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square
610.388.1000
Enjoy some cheesesteaks at the Shore
Frankie Perry has taken his Philly style sandwich shop down to the shore. Melissa Magee shows us his new spot in Wildwood Crest.
Frankie's Steaks
6200 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260
(609) 770-7033
Facebook.com/FrankiesSteaksWildwood/
The mouthwatering flavors of Fat Jack's BBQ
Summertime is barbecue season. Alicia Vitarellia checks out Fat Jack's, where they've been smoking pork butts and briskets since 1993.
Fat Jack's BBQ | Facebook
8120 Old York Rd, Suite 150 Yorktown, Elkins Park
(215) 885-8600
Other locations
6391 Oxford Ave, Suite A7, Philadelphia
(215) 613-7091
Shops at Red Lion
10090 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia
Seven cool and fun things to do outdoors this summer
It's nearly summertime when the living is easy...here are six fun ways to get outside and enjoy!
Morgan's Pier | Facebook
221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd (below Ben Franklin Bridge)
Assembly Rooftop Lounge (Logan Hotel) | Facebook
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
PHS Popup Beer Garden | Facebook
1438 South Street
Spruce Street Harbor Park | Facebook
301 S Columbus Blvd
King of Prussia Town Center | Events calendar
155 Village Drive, King of Prussia
DUTS: Dining Under the Stars in Media (Wednesdays, May-Sept)
State Street from Jackson to Orange
Center City Sips
Weds, 5-7pm, June 7-August 30th
Chinese Lantern Festival
6th Street, Philadelphia
Win tickets: Chinese Lantern Festival sweepstakes | Facebook
Hop on Parks on Tap mobile beer garden
Parks on Tap has kicked off a new season. And this year, the mobile beer garden is visiting 20 parks in 20 weeks through Oct. 1.
Parks on Tap
(215) 422-3561 / info@parksontap.com
Instagram: @parksontap | Twitter: @parksontap
Philly Beer Week (June 1-11)
All aboard for dinner and drinks on Moshulu
The Moshulu at Penn's Landing has always been known as a fine dining destination. This year, they've added the Deck at the Moshulu, a more casual outdoor hangout with views that can't be beat. Karen Rogers goes aboard the only tall ship in the world that doubles as a restaurant.
Moshulu | Facebook
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia
(215) 923-2500
Cambridge Pavers
Jerome Avenue, Lyndhurst, N.J.
6abc Loves the Arts
Mann Center for the Performing Arts
52nd & Parkside Ave, Fairmount Park
Shelter Me
Queen Village K9 | Facebook
PSPCA | Facebook
Philadelphia Headquarters
350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 426-6300
Fishtown Center
1546 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19125
(215) 309-6851
Central PA Center
2801 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821
(570) 275-0340