Making plans for Memorial Day and the Summer - FYI Philly

This week on FYI Philly, it's Memorial Day weekend so we're getting summer ready with a roundup of ways to get outdoors and have fun. Plus, we hit the pit for some legendary barbecue and get our Philly cheesesteaks down the shore!FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. with encore shows Sundays at midnight. Here are the details on this week's features:---------------------Longwood Gardens is hosting a Summer of Spectacle to celebrate the reopening of its iconic Main Fountain Garden! The fountain is open to the public beginning May 27, timed tickets are required. Musical fountain performances occur daily, every two hours from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Evening shows on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays)1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square610.388.1000Frankie Perry has taken his Philly style sandwich shop down to the shore. Melissa Magee shows us his new spot in Wildwood Crest.6200 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260(609) 770-7033Summertime is barbecue season. Alicia Vitarellia checks out Fat Jack's, where they've been smoking pork butts and briskets since 1993.8120 Old York Rd, Suite 150 Yorktown, Elkins Park(215) 885-86006391 Oxford Ave, Suite A7, Philadelphia(215) 613-7091Shops at Red Lion10090 Roosevelt Blvd., PhiladelphiaIt's nearly summertime when the living is easy...here are six fun ways to get outside and enjoy!221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd (below Ben Franklin Bridge) Assembly Rooftop Lounge (Logan Hotel) | Facebook 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway1438 South Street301 S Columbus Blvd155 Village Drive, King of Prussia DUTS: Dining Under the Stars in Media (Wednesdays, May-Sept)State Street from Jackson to OrangeWeds, 5-7pm, June 7-August 30th6th Street, PhiladelphiaParks on Tap has kicked off a new season. And this year, the mobile beer garden is visiting 20 parks in 20 weeks through Oct. 1.(215) 422-3561 / info@parksontap.comInstagram: @parksontap | Twitter: @parksontap Philly Beer Week (June 1-11)The Moshulu at Penn's Landing has always been known as a fine dining destination. This year, they've added the Deck at the Moshulu, a more casual outdoor hangout with views that can't be beat. Karen Rogers goes aboard the only tall ship in the world that doubles as a restaurant.401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia(215) 923-2500Jerome Avenue, Lyndhurst, N.J.52nd & Parkside Ave, Fairmount ParkPhiladelphia Headquarters350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134(215) 426-6300Fishtown Center1546 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia PA 19125(215) 309-6851Central PA Center2801 Bloom Rd, Danville, PA 17821(570) 275-0340