A Houston man with an extreme case of a genetic disorder wants an apology from Uber.Reggie Bibbs, 52, suffers from neurofibromatosis which causes tumors to form on his skin. The condition is noticeable.Bibbs said last Monday he requested an Uber to take him to the Texas Medical Center for an appointment because he needed blood work done.Bibbs said the Uber driver came to his street. Bibbs said he was standing outside and made eye contact with the driver.Bibbs told sister station KTRK, the driver noticed his appearance, drove off, and then canceled the ride."I saw him pass by. He looked right at me. He was going real slow. He just passed the house. I could see the brake lights on. He went a couple of houses down. He turned around and came back by the house again. He went real slow," said Bibbs. "I'm looking at him. He's looking at me. He just keeps going down to the end of the street. When he got to the end of the street, I got a message that said, unfortunately, your driver canceled. That was it. There was no explanation."Bibbs said he felt embarrassed and shocked. He said he believes the driver canceled the ride because of his appearance.Bibbs works with the non-profit. They are now exploring their legal options against Uber. Bibbs said he wants the company to offer sensitivity training to drivers working on their platform.KTRK has reached out to the ride-sharing company for a response. They provided the following statement:----------