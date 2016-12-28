HOLIDAY

Man surprises girlfriend with Christmas proposal
Box after box after box...a sweet surprise was waiting for this woman at the bottom of her elaborately wrapped Christmas present from her boyfriend. (Logan Rondi/Twitter via Storyful)

This woman was confused about her boyfriend's hovering as she unwrapped her elaborately wrapped Christmas present, but at the end was a sweet surprise.

Logan Rondi's mom was proposed to by her boyfriend, Bucky, on Christmas, while Rondi caught the sweet moment on camera. Bucky had wrapped a piece of paper inside of a box. And he put that box inside of a box. And he did that a few more times.

Rondi shared the video on Twitter, along with a photo.

After Rondi's mom had gotten to the piece of paper and accepted the proposal, she was crying and they were both laughing.

Rondi said the happy couple met online and have been dating six years.
